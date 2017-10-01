Leah Remini Defends ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Season Premiere After Erinn Hayes’ Character Is Killed Off

Last week's season premiere of Kevin Can Wait briefly addressed the sudden absence of Kevin James' character's wife, Donna, played by Erinn Hayes.

News of Hayes’ exit came in June, when CBS shared that her character would die offscreen between the first and second seasons, with Leah Remini being promoted to a series regular in season two.

Reaction was mixed to both the news and the way the show handled Hayes' character's death in a few off-hand mentions throughout the premiere.

But Remini defended the show on Twitter, responding to critical tweets with humor and honesty.