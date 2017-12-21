LeAnn Rimes Gives Off Major 'Coyote Ugly' Vibes When She Dances on Bar

It's been 17 years since fans saw LeAnn Rimes jump up on the bar in Coyote Ugly -- and even after all this time, she still can't fight the moonlight!

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old country crooner shared an epic photo on Instagram of her recreating the classic scene from the 2000 movie.

"This is what happens when your friends at @kemosabe1990 in Aspen move locations and open up a bad ass private bar upstairs and then turn on 'Can’t Fight The Moonlight,'" she quipped in the caption. "No one could resist! Coyote Ugly 2.0!"

The scene she's referring to occurs at the end of the flick when Rimes and leading lady Piper Perabo join Maria Bello and Bridget Moynahan on a bar top in New York City to perform the Coyote Ugly theme song, “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” The track, which was written by Dianne Warren and recorded by Rimes, reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Back in 2000, ET was on set of Coyote Ugly and Bello revealed that they based a lot of the movie on an actual NYC establishment. “We went to one of the bars in New York a couple of months ago where it's sort of like [the real-life bar] Coyote Ugly, where they do this sort of thing,” the actress explained. “The girls did this dance called the ‘water dance’ and it was hilarious because here they were pouring water on top of each other and really kind of sexy and wild to this great music. So they brought a dance similar to that into the movie.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Simpson Almost Nabbed the Lead Role in 'Coyote Ugly'

Here's What the Cast of 'Coyote Ugly' Looks Like 15 Years Later

Tyra Banks Answers the One Burning Question You Still Have About 'Coyote Ugly'

Related Gallery