LeBron James Gives Memento to Young Fan After a Game -- See the Sweet Moment!

LeBron James is definitely more than an athlete.

The NBA star made a young fan's night at the Cavaliers game against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Tuesday, after spotting his sign reading, "King James, you are more than an athlete #NeverShutUp." After checking out of the game for the night, James handed off his shooting sleeve to the kid, who was sitting courtside.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to commend the basketball pro, who was called out by Fox News host Laura Ingraham for speaking out about politics. In an insult-laden rant last month, Ingraham said, "It's always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball... Keep the political comments to yourselves. ... Shut up and dribble."

"I am more than an athlete," James later posted to Instagram, adding, "#wewillnotshutupanddribble."

#wewillnotshutupanddribble A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 16, 2018 at 7:47pm PST

See Tuesday's sweet moment below:

ICYMI: LeBron James made a young fan's night. pic.twitter.com/J1Zks3qKpG — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) March 14, 2018

I literally watched this happen. 4th quarter, Bron was done for the night. The kid had a sign for him and we were wondering what that guy gave him. Now we know 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/lN8bF9Kr3P — Connor Sesnon (@Connor4Sesnon) March 14, 2018

This sent chills through my body.. it’s truly more than just a game.. https://t.co/CVFzvV8xL1 — B I G C A I N O 7️⃣ (@_36Caino) March 14, 2018

"Thank you kid and I’ll continue to inspire you as well as others!" he captioned a photo of his fan's sign on Wednesday.

See more on James in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Has a Big Fan in LeBron James -- See Her Signed Pic!

LeBron James Responds to Vandalism at His L.A. Home: 'Racism Will Always Be a Part of America'

Barack and Michelle Obama Welcome LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to the White House

Related Gallery