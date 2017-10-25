Lee Brice Dedicates New Song 'The Best Part of Me' to His Baby Daughter -- Listen! (Exclusive Premiere)

The boys have taken after their dad in more ways than just being fiercely protective over Trulee. Brice is a former football player, having earned a scholarship to play at Clemson University. To this day, he’s got so much Tiger pride, his tour bus is even outfitted in orange and black -- plus he recorded a fight song for his alma mater. Though neither Brice nor his wife are going to push the kids into music or sports, the boys are already showing athleticism. The singer-songwriter muses that his youngest will be a linebacker just like he was, since Ryker already tries to take down his big brother, and notes that Takota is more like himself, “sensitive, but very physical.”

“Music is a part of my soul, and there's no way I could've gotten away from it if I even wanted to, which I never did,” Brice says. “Both boys love to sing. They sing all the time. Takota picks up drumsticks and just plays the drums. He plays piano. He’s got a natural thing. Whether they really end up loving it and wanting to do it, I don't know. I want to steer them to what they want to do."



"I can tell you this more than anything: if I would choose something to steer them to, it would probably be sports, because I know how much it teaches you about life and about persevering," he adds. "When you’re tired and you don’t think you can take another step, you just find a way to do it. You dig deep and you don't give up and you never quit on a season. You have to listen to authority whether you like it or not.”

Football definitely helped instill plenty of discipline in the father of three. He painstakingly wove together his new album, which he also co-produced, for two years. One of his other singles, “Rumors,” not only highlights this dedication and craftsmanship, but also how much Brice has grown as a musician and songwriter since his debut seven years ago.

“I worked really hard at not taking the easy way out and using tricks to make the music sound better. I didn't want four guitar parts playing different things just to make a wall of sound,” he explains. “It can seem intricate because there are only a few things going on, but they're the right things. That's how some of the best records were made that I heard growing up.”



”I didn't want this record to wear you out,” he continues. “I wanted you to want to listen to it again after you got through with it and want a little more. We dug really deep so that when we did get the right part, we wanted that right part to be heard. I wanted you to have to listen to it deeper to hear it, and if you didn't hear it, you felt it.”