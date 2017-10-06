Lee Brice Opens Up About Las Vegas Tragedy: 'The Thought of That Breaks My Heart' (Exclusive)

“It continues to make me think about the fans that were there and the fear and just the moment they were in, and that just breaks my heart. And not just them, but some of my buddies -- Jake [Owen] and Jason [Aldean], they were right there,” he told ET. “I didn't even know Chris Young was right there, and he was actually on the other side of the stage where the fire was coming through and from to get to everyone else. Just the thought of that breaks my heart.”

“Then number two, my bus was parked exactly where Aldean's was parked, and my crew was standing around that stage exactly where all his crew members were and out in front,” he continued. “It could have been us on Friday, it could have been them on Saturday, it could have been [at any time] on Sunday, and it's just scary to think about that.”

But it’s times like these that it’s more important than ever for the show to go on, and that’s why Brice was still taking the stage in L.A. later that night.

“Some people say, ‘Well, I know it's scary to think about that, but it could happen at any concert. Is it going to deter country music artists? Is it going to deter country music fans?’ And I just really don't think it is,” he said. “You might go to a big festival and you might say, ‘This is a rowdy crowd!’ There might be fights out there because they're rednecks, but when it comes to something like that, they fight together and they're not afraid.”

“You don't back them into a corner. Because if they do, there's no winning that battle,” he added. “I have -- it's not even faith -- I know them because I am them. I was them, I am them.”