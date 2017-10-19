LeeAnne Locken Explains Her Hot Mic Comments About ‘RHOD’ Co-Star Cary Deuber’s Husband, Mark (Exclusive)

LeeAnne Locken wants you to know just what she can do with her hands.

“They can bake a pie,” she jokes. “They can hold [a] drink ... They can pay a check … they put my makeup on. I've never used my hands in a violent manner. I've used them in a very sexual manner. But never a violent manner.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas star is, of course, poking fun at some shocking comments she made behind closed doors earlier this season about her co-star, Cary Deuber, and her husband, Mark.

“Why is it so f**king important to Cary to come for me all the time?” she asked co-star Brandi Redmond, who had accompanied LeeAne to her breast augmentation revision surgery and was in the exam room with LeeAnne as she got ready to go under the knife.

“I’m gonna do something,” LeeAnne continued. “She’s gonna come for me one day and it isn’t going to be pretty. Her husband gets his d**k sucked at The Round-Up. I know the boys who did it. I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth. I grew up with a lot of things in my hands, and they’re not knives. They’re just hands. But they work quite well.”