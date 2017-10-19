LeeAnne Locken Explains Her Hot Mic Comments About ‘RHOD’ Co-Star Cary Deuber’s Husband, Mark (Exclusive)
LeeAnne Locken wants you to know just what she can do with her hands.
“They can bake a pie,” she jokes. “They can hold [a] drink ... They can pay a check … they put my makeup on. I've never used my hands in a violent manner. I've used them in a very sexual manner. But never a violent manner.”
The Real Housewives of Dallas star is, of course, poking fun at some shocking comments she made behind closed doors earlier this season about her co-star, Cary Deuber, and her husband, Mark.
“Why is it so f**king important to Cary to come for me all the time?” she asked co-star Brandi Redmond, who had accompanied LeeAne to her breast augmentation revision surgery and was in the exam room with LeeAnne as she got ready to go under the knife.
“I’m gonna do something,” LeeAnne continued. “She’s gonna come for me one day and it isn’t going to be pretty. Her husband gets his d**k sucked at The Round-Up. I know the boys who did it. I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth. I grew up with a lot of things in my hands, and they’re not knives. They’re just hands. But they work quite well.”
“I did not remember a word of it,” LeeAnne tells ET. “I wasn't mic'd. I was butt naked. [Brandi] was mic'd … three minutes later, I was wheeled into surgery. I had taken medication when I left my home. I took medication upon arrival. I am not a fan of surgery.”
Now having seen what she said, LeeAnne says she was “totally pissed off” at herself.
“Totally kick myself in the butt,” she says. “I don't have to say everything. I can keep my mouth shut, you know? But I think the situation was, I was so worked up by the time I got there, that I was so tired of Cary constantly poking me, constantly putting down everything I do.”
Cary, a nurse herself, previously questioned LeeAnne’s choice of surgeon, whom Cary claims is an OBGYN and not a board certified plastic surgeon.
“I think that in hindsight, that LeeAnne in that timeframe was like, 'You know, I'm not gonna take this!'” LeeAnne says. “This LeeAnne? Girl, you take it and go ahead, honey. I am too damn old and too damn tired.”
LeeAnne’s words come back to bite her on the next episode, when Mark gets his chance to confront her about what she said. Still, LeeAnne stands by what she said.
“Here's the thing: I say it, I own it,” she shares. “I've never denied something I said.”
Tune into The Real Housewives of Dallas on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo to see just what goes down. For more with LeeAnne, check out the video below.