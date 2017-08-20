Legendary Comedian Jerry Lewis Dies at 91

Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis has died, ET can confirm. He was 91 years old.

Lewis died of natural causes, his rep told ET on Sunday.

"[Lewis] died peacefully of natural causes at 91 and was surrounded by family and loved ones," the statement read.

Lewis rose to fame in the '50s as part of a double act with singer Dean Martin, starring in such classics as That's My Boy, The Stooge and The Caddy among others, though they ended their partnership in 1956 after a rocky relationship. Lewis then had a successful solo career, starring in films such as The Nutty Professor and The Bellboy.

Aside from his legendary career, Lewis had been a world renowned humanitarian due to his fundraising efforts for research into muscular dystrophy. He served as national chairman of and spokesman for the Muscular Dystrophy Association untli 2011, and hosted multiple telethons as well a the annual live Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon, raising over $2.6 billion in donations for the cause over half a century.

Lewis had five sons and adopted another child with his first wife Patti Palmer. He also adopted a daughter with his second wife, SanDee Pitnick.

ET spoke to Lewis in 2013 about his movie Max Rose, when he reflected on his legacy.

"My legacy? I don't believe in legacies," he said. "I believe that if you want to say something good about me, do it while I can I can hear it."