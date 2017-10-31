‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EPs Dish on ‘E.T.’-Inspired Halloween Episode & the Return of Rip Hunter!

The Dominators, fans will remember, are the alien race who threatened Earth in last year’s four-show DC crossover event, requiring the powers of The CW’s entire cast of heroes -- from Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and Legends -- to send them back into deep space.

“Chaos ensues,” Guggenheim added of this new -- or old, depending on how you look at it -- Dominator threat. “There’s a dance number, a Billy Joel album is used as a weapon…"

“...someone tries to have sex with a space alien,” EP Phil Klemmer chimed in. “And it’s on Halloween, which is perfect.”

As it turns out, 1988 Ray’s friendship with the young alien has put him in mortal danger -- both from the government and the creature’s protective mother -- unless the team can step in and save the day.

“It’s a really -- it’s a crazy episode,” Guggenheim said of the ep, appropriately titled “Phone Home.” “I want to say it’s one of the best of the first eight.”