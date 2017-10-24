'Legends of Tomorrow' Introduces TV's First Muslim Superhero: 'We Held a Mirror Up to 2017'

There’s a new Legend in town!

On Tuesday’s all-new DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the Legends add another to their ranks when they travel to a dystopian 2042 and meet Zari Tomaz, a fugitive hacker on the run.

“Since the beginning of the show, we’ve long recognized that there was not a lot of estrogen on the bridge of the Waverider, so it was sort of on our bucket list of to-do items,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained to reporters earlier this week. “We really, really wanted to bring on another female character.”

“We always knew it was going to be a show where people would come and go,” EP Phil Klemmer added, noting that the addition of two members of DC’s Justice Society of America -- Nate Heywood/Steel (Nick Zano) and Amaya Jiwe/Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) -- at the beginning of last season “changed the dynamic [of the group] in such an interesting way.”

“Selfishly, it’s fun to have new people on the show… it brings a real vitality to us in the [writers] room, having to figure out how this person is going to affect the dynamics on the show.”