Leighton Meester Looks Just Like Gwen Stefani With Super Blonde 'Do -- See the Pic

Platinum perfection!

Leighton Meester unveiled a fresh new look on Instagram on Tuesday and the 31-year-old Gossip Girl star has undergone a blonde transformation.

Giving off Gwen Stefani vibes, the choppy, lighter locks were accompanied by hot pink lips and a matching bright sweater.

“Having a blonde moment,” Meester captioned the photo. “Thank you to my hair saviors: @auracolorist and Keraphix protein treatment @NexxusNYSalon #MyNexxusPHIX #NexxusPartner.”

Going blonde was no quick feat for Meester -- according to Refinery29, the appointment took a whopping six hours and the look was inspired by actress Jayne Mansfield. Meester was reportedly “in shock” when she looked in the mirror at the end.

No doubt the new ‘do will be a hot topic for Upper East Siders!

See more on the Making History star and other hair transformations below.

