Lena Dunham Shares Topless Photo After Opening Up About Hysterectomy

Even after a battle with an intense medical issue, Lena Dunham still knows how to be body confident.

Just weeks after revealing that she underwent a total hysterectomy, the 31-year-old posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram.

In the image, the Girls star is wearing pants, but no shirt, and covering her breasts with her hands. In the caption, Dunham simply wrote, "Night Moves."

Night Moves ✨ A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Feb 24, 2018 at 6:48pm PST

Dunham shared the pic late Saturday night, but was also out on the town on Friday night, where she attened the 2018 Athena Film Festival Awars Ceremony in New York with her pal, JJ Abrams.

Kris Connor/Getty Images for Athena Film Festival

In an essay for the March 2018 issue ofVogue, Dunham detailed that she underwent the procedure -- which removes one's cervix and uterus -- as a way to combat her years-long battle with endometriosis.

"In addition to endometrial disease, an odd hump-like protrusion and a septum running down the middle, I have retrograde bleeding, a.k.a. my period running in reverse so that my stomach is full of blood," the 31-year-old filmmaker explained. "My ovary has settled in on the muscles around the sacral nerves in my back that allow us to walk. Let's please not even talk about my uterine lining. The only beautiful detail is that the organ -- which is meant to be shaped like a light bulb -- was shaped like a heart."

"I may have felt choiceless before, but I know I have choices now," she added. "Soon I'll start exploring whether my ovaries, which remain someplace inside me in that vast cavern of organs and scar tissue, have eggs. Adoption is a thrilling truth I’ll pursue with all my might."

