Lena Dunham Thanks Fans for Support After Revealing She Underwent a Hysterectomy

Lena Dunham is "feeling honored."

After revealing in the March issue of Vogue that she recently underwent a total hysterectomy, the Girls star took to Twitter to thank her fans for their tremendous support throughout this difficult time.

"Your body failing you is a loss that's hard to explain and yet the amount of messages I've gotten from women in a similar predicament has been so overwhelming, loving and heartening," Dunham shared in a series of tweets. "60 million women in America are living with hysterectomies and those of you who've shared your plight and perseverance makes me feel so honored to be in your company."

"My illness & choice was just that: MY choice," she continued. "I'm not a doctor and I SURE DON'T CLAIM TO BE, but sharing this piece which delves deeper into the options women have. My decision was what was best for me and I hope this helps you make the best decision for you & your health."

Dunham explained to Vogue that she underwent the procedure, which removes one's cervix and uterus, as a way to combat her years-long battle with endometriosis.

"In addition to endometrial disease, an odd hump-like protrusion and a septum running down the middle, I have retrograde bleeding, a.k.a. my period running in reverse so that my stomach is full of blood," the 31-year-old filmmaker explained. "My ovary has settled in on the muscles around the sacral nerves in my back that allow us to walk. Let's please not even talk about my uterine lining. The only beautiful detail is that the organ -- which is meant to be shaped like a light bulb -- was shaped like a heart."

"I may have felt choiceless before, but I know I have choices now," she added. "Soon I'll start exploring whether my ovaries, which remain someplace inside me in that vast cavern of organs and scar tissue, have eggs. Adoption is a thrilling truth I’ll pursue with all my might."

Hear more on Dunham's struggles with the painful uterine disorder in the video below.

