Lena Dunham's 'American Horror Story: Cult' Character Revealed -- Find Out Who She's Playing!

Solanas, a radical feminist known for authoring the SCUM Manifesto, attempted to assassinate Andy Warhol in the late 1960s. Evan Peter will play Wahol in AHS: Cult, as well as other various cult leaders, such as Charles Manson, David Koresh and Jim Jones.

"We examine how these people rise to power -- they're idiots," Murphy said in a Fox lot Q&A, according to Deadline, revealing that Dunham will appear in season seven, episode seven, titled, "Valerie Solanas Died for Your Sins: Scumbag."

"It’s about female rage and that’s in the country now. Solanas wrote the SCUM Manifesto. She told all women to kill men, and it was their only way to rise to power," he explained, before addressing the upcoming season's initial focus on the 2016 presidential election.

"It’s not about Trump and Clinton. It’s about somebody who put their finger up to the wind and rose up in power and used people’s vulnerabilities, and they feel the world is on fire," Murphy said.