Lena Headey Recalls First Encounter With Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Had a Strong Sense of Don’t Come Near Me’

Lena Headey is recalling her encounters with Harvey Weinstein and how uncomfortable the Hollywood producer made her feel when they first met.

The Game of Thrones star recounted in a series of tweets posted on Tuesday that she first met Weinstein at the 2005 Venice Film Festival, where they were screening her film, The Brothers Grimm, claiming the producer asked her to take a stroll.

"I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off," Headey, 44, wrote, also alleging that she was "subjected to endless bullying by director Terry Gilliam." "I was genuinely shocked. I remember thinking, ‘It’s got to be a joke,'" she added.

She then suggested that they go back and grab a drink with the people they came with, noting that since the alleged incident she "was never in any other Miramax film."