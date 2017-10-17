Lena Headey Recalls First Encounter With Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Had a Strong Sense of Don’t Come Near Me’
Lena Headey is recalling her encounters with Harvey Weinstein and how uncomfortable the Hollywood producer made her feel when they first met.
The Game of Thrones star recounted in a series of tweets posted on Tuesday that she first met Weinstein at the 2005 Venice Film Festival, where they were screening her film, The Brothers Grimm, claiming the producer asked her to take a stroll.
"I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off," Headey, 44, wrote, also alleging that she was "subjected to endless bullying by director Terry Gilliam." "I was genuinely shocked. I remember thinking, ‘It’s got to be a joke,'" she added.
She then suggested that they go back and grab a drink with the people they came with, noting that since the alleged incident she "was never in any other Miramax film."
Headey says the next time she encountered Weinstein was "years later" in Los Angeles. "I had always carried the thought that he'd never try anything with me again," Headey continued. "Not after I’d laughed and said, ‘Never in a million years.’ I believed that he respected my boundary and maybe wanted to talk about potential work.”
Headey claims they met for breakfast and began talking business until he "asked me a few questions about the state of my love life," adding that she changed the conversation back to "something less personal."
According to the actress, Weinstein invited her up to his hotel and she shifted into high alert.
"I said to Harvey, 'I’m not interested in anything other than work. Please don’t think I got in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen,' I said. I don’t know what possessed me to speak out at that moment, only that I had such a strong sense of 'don’t come near me,'" she claims.
“He was silent after I spoke, furious,” Headey continued, alleging that Weinstein got visibly upset and, after his key card for his room didn’t work, took her downstairs “by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm.”
Headey claims that Weinstein whispered in her ear to not tell anyone about their encounter. "Not your manager, not your agent," she wrote. "I got into my car and I cried."
Earlier this week, Kate Winslet also spoke out against Weinstein. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Titanic star revealed she intentionally did not thank the producer while accepting her Oscar in 2009 for her performance in The Reader.
