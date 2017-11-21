Leona Lewis Records New, Dreamy Version of Christmas Song ‘One More Sleep’ -- Listen! (Exclusive)
Leona Lewis is bringing holiday cheer -- to your ears!
The British songstress is back with a new version of her original Christmas song, “One More Sleep,” as part of Amazon Music’s holiday playlist, “All Is Bright,” and ET has the exclusive premiere of the reworked song. Lewis originally recorded “One More Sleep” with a full band for her 2013 album, Christmas, With Love. The new version is stripped down and, according to Lewis, takes inspiration from the girl groups of yesteryear.
“Doing this version with Amazon was really interesting, because it went back to the original style of how we had it in the beginning,” Lewis says. “We stripped everything away and made it more like a ‘60s ballad-style. It has a bit of a Supremes feel to it, but it still has those Motown elements, because that is what it was originally inspired by.”
“I really think this version is very special, and I’m truly excited to share it with people,” she adds.
Listen for yourself here:
“One More Sleep” is one of three new tracks added to the “All Is Bright” Amazon Original playlist, along with LeeAnn Womack’s version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” featuring Willie Nelson, and Abi Ann’s new recording of “Santa Baby.” The updated playlist will be available on Friday, Nov. 24, on Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music, along with an all-new “Christmas Soul” playlist, featuring 25 all-new holiday recordings from R&B, hip hop and soul performers.
There’s also more new music on the way from Lewis. In September, she told ET she was hard at work in the studio.
“I had a year, last year, of being in New York -- I played Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats -- so, I’ve come back to the studio, getting back in, working on new music, working with some amazing writers and producers,” she shared. “So yeah, just ready to come back with a vengeance!”
