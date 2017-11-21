Leona Lewis Records New, Dreamy Version of Christmas Song ‘One More Sleep’ -- Listen! (Exclusive)

Leona Lewis is bringing holiday cheer -- to your ears!

The British songstress is back with a new version of her original Christmas song, “One More Sleep,” as part of Amazon Music’s holiday playlist, “All Is Bright,” and ET has the exclusive premiere of the reworked song. Lewis originally recorded “One More Sleep” with a full band for her 2013 album, Christmas, With Love. The new version is stripped down and, according to Lewis, takes inspiration from the girl groups of yesteryear.

“Doing this version with Amazon was really interesting, because it went back to the original style of how we had it in the beginning,” Lewis says. “We stripped everything away and made it more like a ‘60s ballad-style. It has a bit of a Supremes feel to it, but it still has those Motown elements, because that is what it was originally inspired by.”

“I really think this version is very special, and I’m truly excited to share it with people,” she adds.

Listen for yourself here: