Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese Teaming Up Once Again for Teddy Roosevelt Biopic
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are once again chasing their dream of developing Roosevelt.
The Oscar-winning star is teaming up with his friend and frequent collaborator to create a biopic focused on the life America's 26th president, Teddy Roosevelt, according to multiplereports.
DiCaprio would star as the titan of American history while Scorsese would direct, based off a script penned by Scott Bloom. The pair are also set to produce the film with Paramount Pictures.
DiCaprio and Scorsese have reportedly been trying to develop Roosevelt for over a decade, but have run into numerous obstacles as the project lingered in limbo.
NEWS: Martin Scorsese and 'The Hangover' Director Todd Phillips Are Making a Joker Origin Story
This would be the third time DiCaprio has starred in a biopic for Scorsese, following The Aviator in 2004 and The Wolf of Wall Street in 2014 -- both of which earned DiCaprio and Scorsese Oscar nominations.
Together, they've also collaborated on The Gangs of New York in 2002, The Departed in 2006 and Shutter Island in 2010, and are currently in pre-production on the historical crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon.
NEWS: See Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Compete for a Role in a Martin Scorsese Film
DiCaprio won his first Oscar in 2016 for his portrayal of real-life adventurer Hugh Glass in The Revenant, and has starred in a number of films based on real figures including Catch Me If You Can in 2002 and J. Edgar in 2011.
Check out the video below to hear more from DiCaprio about taking home his first Academy Award.