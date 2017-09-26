Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese Teaming Up Once Again for Teddy Roosevelt Biopic

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are once again chasing their dream of developing Roosevelt.

The Oscar-winning star is teaming up with his friend and frequent collaborator to create a biopic focused on the life America's 26th president, Teddy Roosevelt, according to multiplereports.

DiCaprio would star as the titan of American history while Scorsese would direct, based off a script penned by Scott Bloom. The pair are also set to produce the film with Paramount Pictures.

DiCaprio and Scorsese have reportedly been trying to develop Roosevelt for over a decade, but have run into numerous obstacles as the project lingered in limbo.