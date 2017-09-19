Leonardo DiCaprio Awards $20 Million in Environmental Grants Through His Foundation

Leonardo DiCaprio is advocating to make our environment a better place.



Through his foundation, the 42-year-old actor awarded $20 million in grants to be spread across more than 100 organizations working to make a difference.



DiCaprio announced his contribution in a statement on Tuesday, shortly before speaking at a climate change conference at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.



"We are proud to support the work of over 100 organizations at home and abroad," DiCaprio, a longtime environmentalist, explained. "These grantees are active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests and endangered species for future generations, and tackling the urgent, existential challenges of climate change."



"There exists today many proven technologies in renewable energy, clean transportation, and sustainable agriculture, that we can begin to build a brighter future for all of us," he continued. "Our challenge is to find new ways to power our lives, employ millions of people and turn every individual into an advocate for clean air and drinkable water. We must demand that politicians accept climate science and make bold commitments before it is too late."



Hear more on DiCaprio's eco-driven foundation in the video below.