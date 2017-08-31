Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts
Leonardo DiCaprio is giving back in a big way to the Hurricane Harvey victims.
The 42-year-old actor and environmental activist has donated $1 million through his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to establish the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund, a national fund that will offer financial support to storm victims in Texas, Louisiana and the affected areas.
All proceeds of the Harvey Recovery Fund will go directing to the recovery efforts, which is expected to continue for years. On Wednesday, DiCaprio reposted United Way's Instagram about providing safety, shelter and basic needs for those who are most impacted by the storm.
The Revenant star has a history of giving back to the environment and has provided aid in previous natural disasters, including donations to those affected in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the 2010 Haiti earthquake and 2012's Hurricane Sandy.
Earlier this week, Sandra Bullock also gave a generous $1 million donation to the Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey Relief. Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez and Drake are among other big stars who have done what they can to help.
For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.