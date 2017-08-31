Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

The Revenant star has a history of giving back to the environment and has provided aid in previous natural disasters, including donations to those affected in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the 2010 Haiti earthquake and 2012's Hurricane Sandy.

Earlier this week, Sandra Bullock also gave a generous $1 million donation to the Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey Relief. Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez and Drake are among other big stars who have done what they can to help.

For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.