Leonardo DiCaprio Turned Down 'Hocus Pocus' Role But His Audition 'Awakened' the Director

Turns out, Leonardo DiCaprio offered some inspiration to the beloved 1993 movie Hocus Pocus.

The film's director, Kenny Ortega, reveals that the Oscar winner auditioned for the part of Max, but was too busy at the time to join the cast. Needless to say, DiCaprio left a lasting impression on Ortega.

"The [casting] ladies called me up and they said, ‘We’re sending you an actor today but he’s not available but you’re going to fall in love with him but you can’t have him,’" the director recalls to Entertainment Weekly. "I’m like, ‘Why are you teasing me?’ They were like, ‘You need to see this guy because he’ll inspire you and if nothing else, he’ll help you find the right guy to play Max.'"