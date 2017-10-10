Leslie Grossman Reflects on the Endurance of Mary Cherry and Rejoining Ryan Murphy’s World (Exclusive)

“Coming onto a show like American Horror Story, which is such a known entity, particularly in its seventh season, is a lot like jumping on a moving train,” she said of working on the ensemble series, often opposite AHS regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. “You better hold on tight and try to stay on. And that’s what I did. I mean, it starts and you’re already on 10 the first day of work and you go from there. So I ended up not having a lot of time to freak out -- I just kinda had to do it. And it ended up being an unbelievably, extraordinarily fun and rewarding experience for me as an actor.”

Even to work with Paulson, who has earned four Emmy nominations for her work on the series, Grossman found it intimidating. “When you have scenes with Sarah, you’re not going to go in there and half-a** it. You’re going to be like, ‘OK, put the big girl pants on. This is it.’ And go for it. There’s not a lot of choice, you just have to be a good -- and that’s scary, by the way,” Grossman said of pushing herself to do her best work possible. “She’s so good and the level of work is so high. It brought everyone’s level of work up.”

According to Grossman, the opportunity to reenter Murphy’s world nearly 20 years after the pair first collaborated came about in the most casual way possible: via text.