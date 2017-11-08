Leslie Grossman Reveals the Major Sitcom Role She Almost Had (Exclusive)

Leslie Grossman could’ve been a sitcom mom.

The American Horror Story: Cult star spilled on the role that got away.

“I tested for Modern Family, and I did not get it and that was tough,” she admits. “They were lovely and they brought me back, and I guest starred on an episode.”

Grossman popped up in the season five episode “Three Dinners” as Katie, a woman shocked by a surprise proposal from her boyfriend -- but originally, she read for the role of Claire, which ultimately went to Julie Bowen.

“Once you see it you go, well, that makes perfect sense,” she admits. “She's, obviously, phenomenal and fantastic. That was a show where I read the script and I was like, ‘This is so good and so funny and so unique. Like, this is it. This is it.’ And I went through the whole casting process, and I made it to the final audition and it just didn't work out for me.”

“That was one of those times where I may have gotten in bed and pulled the covers over my head for just a few minutes,” Grossman confesses. “And then I rallied and moved on with my life. But, I've never said that out loud, but yes, it's Modern Family.”