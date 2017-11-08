Leslie Grossman Reveals the Major Sitcom Role She Almost Had (Exclusive)
Leslie Grossman could’ve been a sitcom mom.
The American Horror Story: Cult star joined ET for a Facebook Live chat on Wednesday, and spilled on the role that got away.
“I tested for Modern Family, and I did not get it and that was tough,” she admits. “They were lovely and they brought me back, and I guest starred on an episode.”
Grossman popped up in the season five episode “Three Dinners” as Katie, a woman shocked by a surprise proposal from her boyfriend -- but originally, she read for the role of Claire, which ultimately went to Julie Bowen.
“Once you see it you go, well, that makes perfect sense,” she admits. “She's, obviously, phenomenal and fantastic. That was a show where I read the script and I was like, ‘This is so good and so funny and so unique. Like, this is it. This is it.’ And I went through the whole casting process, and I made it to the final audition and it just didn't work out for me.”
“That was one of those times where I may have gotten in bed and pulled the covers over my head for just a few minutes,” Grossman confesses. “And then I rallied and moved on with my life. But, I've never said that out loud, but yes, it's Modern Family.”
Leslie Grossman Reflects on Playing Mary Cherry and Rejoining Ryan Murphy’s World
Grossman returned to our TVs this fall as Meadow Wilton, the Housewives-obsessed loner taken over by charismatic cult leader Kai Anderson on the seventh season of the FX hit. While Meadow was -- spoiler alert -- killed off mid-season, Grossman did return to the show this week as one of Charles Manson’s followers. Sadly for fans of the actress, that’ll be the last we see of her this season. She doesn’t appear in next Tuesday’s finale, though she does know what happens.
“It is so insane,” she teases. “Like, you know how each episode, I feel like, ramps up and ramps up and ramps up, and you're like, 'Well, it can't be crazier than..' It's crazier. The finale is insane, but in the best way -- and I think it's gonna be really satisfying for everybody that's stayed with it.”
American Horror Story: Cult wraps things up on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on FX. For more from our chat with Grossman -- including how her co-star, Colton Haynes, liked to prank her week after week -- check out the video above. You can watch the whole interview below.
Colton Haynes Shares Fiance's Surprising Reaction to His 'AHS' Sex Scene (Exclusive)