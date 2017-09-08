Leslie Jones Celebrates 50th Birthday by Rocking Sheer Dress: 'Slaying Y'all!'
By
Leslie Jones is flaunting at 50!
The Saturday Night Live star celebrated her milestone birthday by sharing a snap of herself in a sheer dress to Instagram on Thursday, writing, “I'm 50 & SLAYING YALL!!!!”
Looking good, Leslie!
In April, the comedian opened up to ET at the TIME 100 event -- where she was honored as one of 2017’s most influential celebs -- about staying fit following her 40-pound weight loss last year.
"I had to get [a trainer] to make sure I do the right stuff,” she shared "A lot of cardio, a lot of weight lifting."
