Leslie Jones Is Hilariously in Awe of Hot Olympic Luger Chris Mazdzer -- Watch!

Leslie Jones just needs a moment.

The Saturday Night Live star-turned everyone's favorite Olympic commentator served up another hilarious reaction on Saturday while watching Team USA luger Chris Mazdzer's history-making run in PyeongChang. Mazdzer won a silver medal in men’s singles luge medal, the first American to ever medal in the category. Four years ago, luger Erin Hamlin took bronze, achieving the feat in the women's event.

"Oh my god, you guys, seriously! Look at this! Look at the sleigh!" the 50-year-old comedian marveled. "It's literally nothing, you guys. There's no cushion…there's, like, no brake on there."

From that point, Jones just pretty much screams for the duration of the run.

Of course, it wasn't just the athleticism that Jones was into... She, like much of the internet, also took note of Mazdzer's attractiveness.

“He is fine as hell, I know that much. That’s for damn sure, Chris,” she said. “Why don’t you luge on over here to my place."

Watch her hilarious thirsting below.

Congratulations, Chris! On both your medal and your... well, genes, we guess!

Check out more Olympics coverage below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Winter Olympics 2018: 8 Best Uniforms From the Opening Ceremony

Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Video Packing for Winter Olympics With Daughter Haley Joy

Leslie Jones Gives Hysterical 'Game of Thrones' Commentary as Cast Member Surprises Her: Watch!

Related Gallery