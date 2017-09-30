'Let’s Make a Deal' Host Monty Hall Dies at 96

Rest in peace, Monty Hall.

The host and co-creator of Let's Make a Deal died at his home in Beverly Hills, California, from heart failure on Saturday, a rep for Hall confirmed to ET. He was 96.

The TV host made his debut with Let's Make a Deal in 1963, turning audience members into the zany, costumed characters audiences know and love. Hall remained involved in the game show throughout the years, as owner of the show and occasional guest, after Wayne Brady took over as host in 2009.