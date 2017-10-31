LFO Singer Devin Lima Diagnosed With ‘One in a Million’ Stage 4 Adrenal Cancer: ‘It’s Devastating News’

LFO singer Devin Lima has gotten a tough diagnosis. The 40-year-old pop star recently underwent surgery to have a tumor removed from his adrenal gland.

His bandmate Brad Fischetti gave fans an update in a video message, saying, “Devin asked me to give you this update without him because frankly he’s just not feeling very well. But he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you guys have sent his way.”

Noting that Devin has had a “tough recovery” which included “a few really difficult days in the hospital,” Brad noted that Devin is now resting at home. He added that doctors officially diagnosed Devin with primary adrenal cancer, calling it, “A one in a million cancer.”

He said that Devin was diagnosed with stage four primary adrenal cancer and that they plan to treat it with chemotherapy and radiation, adding, “Adrenal cancer is very aggressive and they’re concerned that there may be cancer cells present within his body. That’s why they want to attack it with chemo and radiation.”