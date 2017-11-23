Liam Hemsworth Gives Miley Cyrus a Personalized Necklace for Her Birthday: ‘Killin the Game Already’

It may be Thanksgiving, but it’s arguably an equally important holiday – Miley Cyrus’ 25th birthday! The “Malibu” singer was eager to celebrate her milestone on social media and got a very special present from her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

“Always have been & Always will be #ExtraAF Happy B-day to me you grumpy f**ks!” The Voice coach captioned a mirror selfie. In the pic, Cyrus is wearing a sweater that reads “Wild Child,” a black and white hat, and a black skirt with beaded embellishments making out a bouquet of flowers.