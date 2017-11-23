Liam Hemsworth Gives Miley Cyrus a Personalized Necklace for Her Birthday: ‘Killin the Game Already’
It may be Thanksgiving, but it’s arguably an equally important holiday – Miley Cyrus’ 25th birthday! The “Malibu” singer was eager to celebrate her milestone on social media and got a very special present from her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.
“Always have been & Always will be #ExtraAF Happy B-day to me you grumpy f**ks!” The Voice coach captioned a mirror selfie. In the pic, Cyrus is wearing a sweater that reads “Wild Child,” a black and white hat, and a black skirt with beaded embellishments making out a bouquet of flowers.
Cyrus also posed with giant silver balloons that spelled out her name, writing, “So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby.”
But she was clearly most excited by the first of her gifts from her man, Hemsworth.
“My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!” she wrote on Wednesday night, posting a photo of the necklace that reads “Lili” in rainbow Rhinestones.
“Lili” appears to be Cyrus’ nickname for her fiancé. She shared another pic of her new bling on Twitter, writing, “My man killin the game already! This is just pressie #1! Thank you LiLi! @LiamHemsworth.”
In addition to her gifts and family time, Cyrus also got some A-list birthday love from her Voice pals. Watch the exclusive clip below!
RELATED CONTENT:
MORE: Miley Cyrus Goes Glam on 'The Voice,' Catches Blake Shelton in a 'Sexy' Moment
MORE: Miley Cyrus, Ellen DeGeneres & More Celebs React to Australia's Same-Sex Marriage Vote
MORE: Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Her 'Hunky as F**k' Boyfriend Liam Hemsworth -- See the Pic!