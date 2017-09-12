Liam Hemsworth Shares a Sweet PDA Pic With Miley Cyrus: See the Artsy Shot!
True love is a work of art! Liam Hemsworth took to Instagram late Monday to shares a sweet PDA pic with his fiancée, Miley Cyrus… well, sort of.
The 27-year-old actor posted a photo of himself in shares ask Cyrus, 24, gave him a smooch on the cheek, using a drawing filter to make the image look like art.
“Life is way cooler in cartoon,” he captioned the photo.
The often-private couple has gone more public with their rekindled romance on social media in recent months.
In August, the “Malibu” singer gave her man a shout out on Instagram, writing, “We miss you @liamhemsworth! (Dora’s morning yawns are more like ROARS).”
Back in June, Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, opened up to ET’s Sophie Schillaci about having Miley and Liam at his home in Nashville, Tennessee.
“It's a lot of fun. It's fun when I see Miley [Cyrus] coming at me on a Four Wheeler and that infectious laugh of hers,” he dished. “She's just really loving middle Tennessee. She actually said to me, ‘God Dad, I remember why I loved it so much here.’ Liam's been here quite a bit. They both love the outdoors. They love Four Wheeling and the people. Both of them, Liam especially -- you know he's from Australia -- he's like, ‘Man, the people here are so nice, and it's true.”
