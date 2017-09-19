Liam Hemsworth Speaks Out in Support of Same Sex Marriage: It's a Human Right to Marry the Person You Want
Liam Hemsworth believes marriage is about love, not gender.
The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to encourage his fellow Australians to support same sex marriage as they vote on marriage equality.
"I personally do not believe that same sex marriage should come down to a vote. I believe it's a HUMAN RIGHT to be able to marry the person you love regardless of gender," Hemsworth wrote. "To all the Australians that care about equality and human rights please say YES to same sex marriage. Let's not be silly about this. Vote YES for same sex marriage in Australia."
Australians have until Nov. 7 to mail in a vote on whether they support marriage equality before Parliament votes on the issue.
Hemsworth's fiancee, Miley Cyrus, is a huge advocate for gay rights, with her organization, The Happy Hippie Foundation, helping homeless and LGBT youth.
"My whole life, I didn't understand my own gender and my own sexuality," she said in a 2016 interview with Variety. "I always hated the word 'bisexual,' because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl. Also, my nipple pasties and sh** never felt sexualized to me."
