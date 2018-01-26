Liam Payne and Rita Ora Debut Captivating 'For You' Music Video From 'Fifty Shades Freed'

Liam Payne and Rita Ora channeled the Grey lifestyle in their latest music video.

The two debuted the video for their new song, "For You," fromFifty Shades Freed on Friday, and it's just as enchanting as you'd imagine.

Ora runs through picturesque gardens sporting show-stopping blood red gowns in the video, while Payne walks throughout a hauntingly beautiful mansion. The pair meets towards the end of the video in the mansion's foyer, beneath a staircase.

Ora took to Instagram on Friday to share behind-the scenes shots from her "glamorous" music video, exclaiming that she's "so excited it's finally here!"

"Thanks for all the love for the video and getting #ForYou trending all around the world! 🌍 @ritaora," Payne captioned his own BTS snap.

Ora stars as Mia Grey in Fifty Shades Freed, which hits theaters on Feb. 9. See more on the singer in the video below.

