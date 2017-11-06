Liam Payne's New 'Bedroom Floor' Music Video Puts Bella Thorne Through a Bad Breakup -- Watch!
Liam Payne's "Bedroom Floor" video explores the off part of on-again, off-again relationships.
Bella Thorne stars in the ex-One Directioner's new music video, going through it fighting with a long-haired guy while the 24-year-old singer repeatedly croons, "You said it was over, but your clothes say different on my bedroom floor."
Finally, when long hair macks on a new girl at the party, Thorne ends it for good, and throws the dude's shirt in a pool.
Watch below.
For what it's worth, it's not totally clear what the source of the couple's problems are in the video, but we have to imagine that the excessive amount of ovens in their kitchen can't help at all.
Seriously, there are four separate ovens in this kitchen, leaving it entirely possible that all the drama in this relationship is over utility bills.
Meanwhile, another relationship that didn't end on the best of terms is the one between some of the former One Direction bandmates.
