Liam Payne's New 'Bedroom Floor' Music Video Puts Bella Thorne Through a Bad Breakup -- Watch!

Liam Payne's "Bedroom Floor" video explores the off part of on-again, off-again relationships.

Bella Thorne stars in the ex-One Directioner's new music video, going through it fighting with a long-haired guy while the 24-year-old singer repeatedly croons, "You said it was over, but your clothes say different on my bedroom floor."

Finally, when long hair macks on a new girl at the party, Thorne ends it for good, and throws the dude's shirt in a pool.

Watch below.