‘Liar’ Star Joanne Froggatt Says Rape ‘Shouldn’t be a Taboo Subject in Our Society’ (Exclusive)

While the actress has portrayed a rape survivor on Downton, Froggatt says that Laura and Anna are extreme opposites, adding that “the choices and freedom Laura has is polar opposite than the choices and freedom that Anna had.”

In fact, some trepidation over playing another rape survivor is what helped convinced her to do The Missing creators Harry and Jack Williams’ new series. “That’s quite telling isn’t it?” Froggatt recalls. “I gave myself a talking to: Why should I not be a part of this show purely because I've played a character that's been raped. That's part of the problem isn't it? That this feels like such a taboo subject still. It shouldn't be such a taboo subject. We should be talking about it and educating our society and our young people what constitutes consent and how to respect others and yourself. So I thought that's a reason not to do this job.”

Unfortunately, the show seemingly reflects society all-too-closely, as more and more women come out with allegations of sexual misconduct against studio mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose initial response to a New York Times expose was to threaten to sue the outlet while apologizing for inappropriate behavior that he blamed on coming to age in the ‘60s and ‘70s when “the rules about behavior and workplaces were different.”