Liev Schreiber Immediately Adopts a Pair of Hurricane Harvey Rescue Dogs He Met on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

Liev Schreiber came empty-handed to Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, but left with two adorable puppies.

The Ray Donovan star was waiting backstage before the show when he encountered a whole lot of sweet dogs from Texas who had been displaced by Hurricane Harvey and brought to Live by members of the Home For Good Dog Rescue, to raise awareness of about the plight of animals in the areas divested by the natural disaster.

Schreiber immediately called his ex, Naomi Watts, on Facetime and showed her the precious pups before getting their young sons, Sasha and Kai, on the line to see which ones they liked the most. Finally, they settled on a pair of two too-cute canines.