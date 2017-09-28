Life Advice From Hugh Hefner: Looking Back at the 'Playboy' Founder's Most Inspirational Quotes

During his life, Hugh Hefner was a icon of American pop culture, a supporter of civil rights, an advocate and champion of the sexual revolution in the 1960s and an entrepreneurial success story.

While many recognize that his legacy -- for good and for bad -- is a complicated one, the Playboy founder was often a fount of positivity when it came to his outlook on life and his thoughts on emotional and professional success.

As a reflection on the publishing magnate's life and personal philosophy, we're looking back at some of his greatest quotes and pearls of wisdom from his many ET interviews over the past decades.