'Life in Pieces' Star Angelique Cabral Welcomes First Child

"Grace is a word that we use frequently in Kundalini yoga, and it's the word I chose to use as a daily reminder of how I want to live my life," Cabral tells ET. "As for Adelaide, it's a very personal story: Jason and I used to live in Santa Monica. We were broke and times were tough. Adelaide was a street near our apartment, off Montana, where we would walk every Sunday . It's where all the big, fancy houses are. We would talk about our dreams and what we wanted in our lives. We would visualize how someday our lives would be so different and how all our dreams would come true. And now, 8 years later , they have -- because she is here!!"

The 38-year-old actress also expressed how excited the new parents are, writing on social media, "She's here!!!! Adelaide Grace Osborn was born September 7, and we are so in love!!!!!!!." According to People, Adelaide was born at 8:28 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 19 inches long.