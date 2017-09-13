'Life in Pieces' Star Angelique Cabral Welcomes First Child
Congrats, Angelique Cabral!
The Life in Pieces actress and husband Jason Osborn welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Adelaide Grace Osborn, on Sept. 7, ET confirms.
The 38-year-old actress also expressed how excited the new parents are, writing on social media, "She's here!!!! Adelaide Grace Osborn was born September 7, and we are so in love!!!!!!!." According to People, Adelaide was born at 8:28 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 19 inches long.
The couple announced that they were expecting in May and shared the baby's gender exclusively with ET.
"We’re so beyond thrilled!" Cabral gushed to ET at the time, adding that the couple discovered the baby’s sex by cutting into a gender reveal cake. "I was convinced I was having a boy because I've been having such an easy pregnancy -- no morning sickness, no weird acne, nothing weird. Several of my friends who were having boys were having the same kind of pregnancy. When we cut into the cake, I was completely shocked. My husband was like, 'I knew the whole time that it was a girl!'"
