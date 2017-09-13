News

'Life in Pieces' Star Angelique Cabral Welcomes First Child

By Liz Calvario‍
Angelique Cabral
The Life in Pieces actress and husband Jason Osborn welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Adelaide Grace Osborn, on Sept. 7, ET confirms. 

"Grace is a word that we use frequently in Kundalini yoga, and it's the word I chose to use as a daily reminder of how I want to live my life," Cabral tells ET. "As for Adelaide, it's a very personal story: Jason and I used to live in Santa Monica. We were broke and times were tough. Adelaide was a street near our apartment, off Montana, where we would walk every Sunday. It's where all the big, fancy houses are. We would talk about our dreams and what we wanted in our lives. We would visualize how someday our lives would be so different and how all our dreams would come true. And now, 8 years later, they have -- because she is here!!"

The 38-year-old actress also expressed how excited the new parents are, writing on social media, "She's here!!!! Adelaide Grace Osborn was born September 7, and we are so in love!!!!!!!." According to People, Adelaide was born at 8:28 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

 

The couple announced that they were expecting in May and shared the baby's gender exclusively with ET.

"We’re so beyond thrilled!" Cabral gushed to ET at the time, adding that the couple discovered the baby’s sex by cutting into a gender reveal cake. "I was convinced I was having a boy because I've been having such an easy pregnancy -- no morning sickness, no weird acne, nothing weird. Several of my friends who were having boys were having the same kind of pregnancy. When we cut into the cake, I was completely shocked. My husband was like, 'I knew the whole time that it was a girl!'"

