Lifetime's 'Harry & Meghan' First Teaser Recreates Emotional Proposal -- Watch!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story is one for the ages.

Lifetime released the first teaser for its upcoming TV movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, on Friday, with actors Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley fully embodying the world's most popular couple.

"Tell me something real," Fitz-Henley as Markle tells her royal beau in the clip, as shots of Harry proposing to her flash across the screen. Watch the teaser in the clip above.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will tell the fairy tale story of how the ginger-haired royal met the Suits actress after being set up by friends. It will also chronicle their courtship, how they kept their romance a secret and the global media attention the two garnered once announcing their relationship and engagement. Bonnie Soper co-stars as Diana, Burgess Abernethy as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton and Maggie Sullivan as Queen Elizabeth II.

ET also sat down with the stars of the TV movie, where we got the scoop on what to expect.

"I saw their engagement interview and I just thought it was so sweet," said Fitz-Henley, who portrays Meghan. "I ended up making a call to my manager and just saying, 'You know, if they ever make a movie about this, I'd love to audition for it.'"

"I feel [Meghan's] way classier than me as a person," Fitz-Henley joked. "I feel like she's actually a lady."

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance airs Sunday, May 13 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime -- just six days before Harry and Meghan tie the knot!

