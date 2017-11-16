Lil Peep Died From Suspected Xanax Overdose, Police Say

It appears emerging rapper Lil Peep died of a suspected overdose of Xanax, a spokesperson for the Tucson, Arizona Police Department tells ET.

The spokesperson tells ET that the late rapper's manager became concerned about Lil Peep's whereabouts on Wednesday night when the group he was with had not seen him in a while. The manager then found Lil Peep unresponsive inside the tour bus and called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. Officers from the Tucson Police Department and members of the Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted to revive the rapper, however, they were unsuccessful. Lil Peep was pronounced dead on the scene.

ET has learned that drug paraphernalia was located inside the tour bus and around the victim. The spokesperson says it appears Lil Peep died of a suspected drug overdose from Xanax, however, the official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner following an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play.

Lil Peep was scheduled to perform at The Rock in Tucson on Wednesday night.