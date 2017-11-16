Lil Peep Dies at Age 21, Months After His Debut Album: Diplo, Pete Wentz and More React

Emerging rapper-singer Lil Peep has died. He was 21.

“I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic," Sarah Stennett, CEO of First Access Entertainment, the company who partnered with Peep in early 2016 told ET in a statement on Thursday.

"He had big goals and dreams for the future which he had shared with me, his team, his family and his friends," He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing. I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life. She is truly grateful to the fans and the people who have supported and loved him.”

Lil Peep-- who also goes by Gustav Åhr and grew up in Long Beach, New York -- just released his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1, three months ago.