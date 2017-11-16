Lil Peep Dies at Age 21, Months After His Debut Album: Diplo, Pete Wentz and More React
Emerging rapper-singer Lil Peep has died. He was 21.
“I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic," Sarah Stennett, CEO of First Access Entertainment, the company who partnered with Peep in early 2016 told ET in a statement on Thursday.
"He had big goals and dreams for the future which he had shared with me, his team, his family and his friends," He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing. I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life. She is truly grateful to the fans and the people who have supported and loved him.”
Lil Peep-- who also goes by Gustav Åhr and grew up in Long Beach, New York -- just released his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1, three months ago.
On Tuesday, Lil Peep posted an eerie message to his Instagram along with a photo of his shirtless body, writing: “When I die You’ll love me.”
The next evening, just prior to the news of Lil Peep's death, Chase Ortega, who Billboard cited as Peep’s manager, tweeted a cryptic message, writing: “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f**k.”
The singer's girlfriend, Arzaylea Rodriguez, also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message.
The two were first linked together in October when Rodriguez shared several photos of them together, including screenshots of text messages they wrote to one another.
Another person from Lil Peep's inner circle, Mikey Cortez, who collaborated with Lil Peep on the song “No Love,” posted a series of photos with his late friend to Instagram, writing: “I’m completely heartbroken and lost right now. I can’t even feel it’s not real. I love you and I’ll miss you always. One of the realest. Please someone tell me this isn’t real.”
Upon hearing of Lil Peep's death, several artists have taken to social media to remember the up-and-coming musician.
“I can’t even believe this. We were just talking last week about working on a song together and now you’re gone. You will be missed, R.I.P. @Lilpeep,” DJ Marshmello tweeted, adding, “I can't believe this ...... Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing. Everyone will miss you man @Lilpeep.”
Diplo wrote, “Peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man.”
Cheat Codes posted on their official account, “F**k, so sad. RIP lil peep. We are missing out on so much he would have done.”
Fall Out Boy bassist and singer Pete Wentz wrote, “No. Not lil peep. ...There’s something about this that hurts a little bit more... I mean @DCD2records went to his show last week- when I talked to him on ig I felt so connected. Tough to process.”
Sam Smith also reacted to the tragic news, tweeting: "Seeing the news of Lil Peep is so desperately sad."
Bella Thorne took to Instagram Stories to share a tearful message with fans, saying, "I just want to say to anybody out there who's a Lil Peep fan, you guys know how talented he was. You guys know how great he was. Well, he was even more great as a person."
She also tweeted, "F**k I don't know what to say. Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn't do your greatness justice."
Though he was still in the early stages of his career, Lil Peep made a name for himself thanks to his genre-defying sound. His blending of rap and emo music had many debating whether he was a rapper or a singer and allowed him to appeal to a larger fan base.
