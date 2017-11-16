Lil Peep Reportedly Dies at Age 21, Months After His Debut Album: Diplo, Pete Wentz and More React
Up-and-coming artist Lil Peep has passed away at the age of 21, according to multiple reports. The musician's UK rep confirmed the news to The Guardian. Lil Peep had just released his debut album Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1 three months ago.
Chase Ortega, who Billboard cited as Peep’s manager, first tweeted a cryptic message on Wednesday night, writing, “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f**k.”
At this time a cause of death is unknown.
MORE: Former MLB Star Roy Halladay Dies in Plane Crash at Age 40
The singer's girlfriend, Arzaylea Rodriguez, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her late love.
In an eerie message posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Lil Peep captioned a photo of his shirtless body, “When I die You’ll love me.”
Mikey Cortez, who collaborated with Lil Peep on the song “No Love,” posted a series of photos with his late friend to Instagram, writing, “I’m completely heart broken and lost right now. I can’t even feel it’s not real. I love you and I’ll miss you always. One of the realest. Please someone tell me this isn’t real.”
Since the news broke, several artists have taken to social media to remember the promising talent.
DJ Marshmello tweeted, “I can’t even believe this. We were just talking last week about working on a song together and now you’re gone. You will be missed, R.I.P. @Lilpeep,” adding, “I can't believe this ......,” and “Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing. Everyone will miss you man @Lilpeep.”
Diplo wrote, “Peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man.”
Cheat Codes posted on their official account, “F**k, so sad. RIP lil peep. We are missing out on so much he would have done.”
Fall Out Boy bassist and singer Pete Wentz wrote, “No. Not lil peep,” with a broken heart emoji, adding, “There’s something about this that hurts a little bit more... I mean @DCD2records went to his show last week- when I talked to him on ig I felt so connected. Tough to process.”
Though he was still in the early stages of his career, Lil Peep made a name for himself thanks to his genre-defying sound. His mixture of rap and emo music had many debating whether he was a rapper or a singer and allowed him to appeal to a larger fan base.
ETOnline has reached out to reps for Lil Peep for comment.