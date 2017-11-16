Lil Peep Reportedly Dies at Age 21, Months After His Debut Album: Diplo, Pete Wentz and More React

Up-and-coming artist Lil Peep has passed away at the age of 21, according to multiple reports. The musician's UK rep confirmed the news to The Guardian. Lil Peep had just released his debut album Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1 three months ago.

Chase Ortega, who Billboard cited as Peep’s manager, first tweeted a cryptic message on Wednesday night, writing, “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f**k.”

At this time a cause of death is unknown.