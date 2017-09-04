Lil Wayne's Daughter Tweets Rapper Is 'Doing Fine' Following His Reported Hospitalization for Seizures
Lil Wayne is doing better, according to his daughter.
Reginae Carter took to Twitter on Monday to reassure fans that her father is "doing fine" after reportedly being hospitalized for epileptic seizures a day earlier.
"Thanks for the concerns," she tweeted, sharing kissy heart and halo emojis. "You guys are amazing."
TMZ first reported that the 34-year-old rapper was hospitalized in Chicago after being found unconscious at his Michigan Avenue hotel room. His Sunday night gig with Rae Sremmurd at Drai's in Las Vegas was cancelled due to the illness, marking his second Sin City cancellation in 14 months.
Wayne (real name: Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.) has battled epilepsy for years and has been hospitalized a number of times due to complications from the neurological disorder, including a six-day stint in 2013 and a stay after his plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to an on-flight seizure in 2016.
"Thanx for all the prayers!! I love y'all," the New Orleans native tweeted after last summer's hospitalization.
As of late, Wayne has not been discharged from the hospital. ET has reached out to his reps for comment.
