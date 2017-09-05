Lili Reinhart Calls Out 'Riverdale' Fan Who Called Her and Cole Sprouse 'Rude' After 'Inappropriate' Encounter
Lili Reinhart isn't holding back!
The 20-year-old Riverdale star took to Twitter on Monday to call out a fan who reportedly called her and her co-stars "disgusting and rude" after an encounter in downtown Vancouver, where the CW show films.
"You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate," Reinhart tweeted. "Cole's response to you was 'do I know you?' After you rudely invaded our space and got in our faces."
"It's easy to make us look like the bad guys because you think there's no chance in hell we would ever call you out on it," she continued. "Here you go 🤗."
According to the fan -- whose Twitter has since been made private -- she wrote that she bumped into the Riverdale cast in downtown Vancouver when she admittedly "was kinda drunk" and approached Cole Sprouse in "a friendly way as if I knew him." In tweets that were screenshot and shared online, she then wrote that the actor "was like 'who the f**k are you?' and was so rude so I just walked away."
"If you're a celebrity you gotta deal with the consequences, you know you're signing up for public to talk to you, otherwise just quit," she tweeted. "I just wanna say f**k rude people, don't become a celeb if you want privacy, you get paid for having fans so respect them or be nice at least."
The Riverdale cast has been vocal about the comments they've received from the show's fans, both good and bad. New cast member Vanessa Morgan, who will play a character who might cause problems for Jughead and Betty -- a fan-favorite couple -- revealed to Glamour that she's been getting death threats since her role was announced.
"I might stir up the pot a bit with the Bughead relationship. There might be a little love triangle," she told the magazine. "I've already had some death threats. But the thing is, it's half death threats because they don't want that [actually] happening, and there's half that's just all love."
