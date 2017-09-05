Lili Reinhart Calls Out 'Riverdale' Fan Who Called Her and Cole Sprouse 'Rude' After 'Inappropriate' Encounter

"You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate," Reinhart tweeted. "Cole's response to you was 'do I know you?' After you rudely invaded our space and got in our faces."

"It's easy to make us look like the bad guys because you think there's no chance in hell we would ever call you out on it," she continued. "Here you go 🤗."