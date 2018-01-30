Lily Collins Wishes Father Phil Happy Birthday -- See the Sweet Throwback Pic!

Lily Collins loves her dad.

The 28-year-old actress wished her dad, music legend Phil Collins, a happy 67th birthday on Tuesday with a sweet throwback picture of herself giving the drummer a smooch on the cheek.

"Happy birthday dad! Thank you for inspiring me to be a creative spirit, to express myself boldly and bravely, and to stay determined and focused amongst the noise," Collins captioned the pic. "I love you to the moon and back again. You’ll always be one of the brightest stars in my sky. Sending a massive hug and kiss your way. Also, RIP to lil Lil’s blonde hair and butterfly clip. Gotta love the 90’s..."

See the endearing post below.

Happy birthday, Phil Collins!

Meanwhile, it's good to see the musician doing well after his brief hospitalization last year following a nasty fall in his hotel room.

Watch the video below for the rocker's return to the stage.

