Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Star-Studded Song 'Almost Like Praying' to Benefit Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims
Lin-Manuel Miranda has recruited an all-star list of Latino artists for his benefit song, "Almost Like Praying," which he released on Thursday night.
The benefit track features Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Ana Villafañe, Tommy Torres, PJ Sin Suela, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Ramos, Joell Ortiz, Ednita Nazario, Rita Moreno, John Leguizamo, Alex Lacamoire, Luis Fonsi, Fat Joe, Dessa, Pedro Capó, Camilla Cabello, Rubén Blades and Miranda himself.
"Almost Like Praying" samples "Maria" from West Side Story and its lyrics are a list of all the towns in Puerto Rico. The proceeds of the song will go directly to HispanicFederation.org to help those affected after Hurricane Maria left the U.S. territory and its citizens devastated.
RELATED: Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi and More Celebs Head to Puerto Rico to Lend Their Support
The song is currently available for purchase via iTunes.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Locates Missing Family Members in Puerto Rico
Miranda also appeared on Thursday night's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he helped the host reach the $1 million mark for his #PuberMe Campaign.
The Mary Poppins Returns star was among the celebs to share an awkward photo from puberty on social media, with Colbert donating $1,000 apiece from his Ben & Jerry's AmeriCone Dream earnings to help rebuild Puerto Rico.
See how many other celebrities are giving back in the video below.