Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Star-Studded Song 'Almost Like Praying' to Benefit Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims

Lin-Manuel Miranda has recruited an all-star list of Latino artists for his benefit song, "Almost Like Praying," which he released on Thursday night.

The benefit track features Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Ana Villafañe, Tommy Torres, PJ Sin Suela, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Ramos, Joell Ortiz, Ednita Nazario, Rita Moreno, John Leguizamo, Alex Lacamoire, Luis Fonsi, Fat Joe, Dessa, Pedro Capó, Camilla Cabello, Rubén Blades and Miranda himself.

"Almost Like Praying" samples "Maria" from West Side Story and its lyrics are a list of all the towns in Puerto Rico. The proceeds of the song will go directly to HispanicFederation.org to help those affected after Hurricane Maria left the U.S. territory and its citizens devastated.