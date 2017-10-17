Lin-Manuel Miranda Says 'Hamilton' Alum Jordan Fisher's Not Throwing Away His Shot at 'DWTS' Glory (Exclusive)

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the Hamilton creator on Tuesday at the TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert at the Barclays Center in New York City, where he marveled at his friend's performance.

"He's unbelievable. As soon as I saw he was participating I said, 'Well, I know who's winning this year,'" Miranda, 37, shared. "That kid's a star. We all know it, you know it, the American people know it."

Miranda said he was "really grateful" that Fisher -- who starred as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the acclaimed Broadway musical -- chose their song from Moana for his DWTS Disney Night routine.