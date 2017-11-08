Lin-Manuel Miranda Set to Return to 'Hamilton' for Puerto Rico Show in 2019

Lin-Manuel Miranda is returning to Hamilton: An American Musical!

The Tony winner and musical creator will reprise his Alexander Hamilton role for a special three-week run at Teatro UPR in Puerto Rico in January 2019.

"Bringing Hamilton: An American Musical to Puerto Rico is a dream that I’ve had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015," Miranda expressed in a statement. "When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role."

"In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever," he added.