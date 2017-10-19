Lindsay Lohan Declares She Supports 'Women Empowerment' After Defending Harvey Weinstein on Instagram

She went on to address her tumultuous relationship with ex-fiance Egor Tarabasov, and alleges that he was abusive towards her.

"As if most women in American cared how I was abused by my ex-fiance," Lohan claimed in the caption, adding, "Not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me."

"You could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a #strongwoman BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning," she continued. "I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone."