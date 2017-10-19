Lindsay Lohan Declares She Supports 'Women Empowerment' After Defending Harvey Weinstein on Instagram
Lindsay Lohan wants her fans to know that she's "for women empowerment."
A week after she took to Instagram to stand up for Harvey Weinstein amid the producer's sexual assault scandal, the actress responded to those who criticized her supportive remarks.
Lohan, 31, shared a screenshot of her character from the 1998 family comedy The Parent Trap on Oct. 18, along with a lengthy caption defending her position on women's rights.
"Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment," Lohan wrote.
She went on to address her tumultuous relationship with ex-fiance Egor Tarabasov, and alleges that he was abusive towards her.
"As if most women in American cared how I was abused by my ex-fiance," Lohan claimed in the caption, adding, "Not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me."
"You could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a #strongwoman BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning," she continued. "I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone."
Tarabasov, who split up with the actress in July 2016, has previously denied Lohan's allegations of abuse.
Lohan concluded her remarks writing, "#BESTRONG let us no blame anyone as #karma will always take its toll… #womensrights."
The actress has since edited the caption to remove any references to Tarabasov or her accusations of abuse.
On Oct. 10, Lohan made headlines when she shared two videos to her Instagram story in which she said she felt "very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now."
"He's never harmed me or done anything wrong to me, and we've done several movies together," the Mean Girls star continued. "So I think everyone needs to stop. I think it's wrong. So stand up."
The videos, which she later deleted, came nearly a week after two exposes, one in the New York Times and another in The New Yorker, came out with dozens of allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault leveled against the movie mogul.
Lohan released a statement to ET one day after posting the videos, clarifying her remarks.
"I am saddened to hear about the allegations against my former colleague Harvey Weinstein," the statement reads. " As someone who has lived their life in the public eye, I feel that allegations should always be made to the authorities and not played out in the media. I encourage all women who believe Harvey harmed them to report their experiences to the relevant authorities."
In the last two weeks, dozens of additional women have come forth with allegations against Weinstein, which stretch back over the last three decades. For more on the ongoing controversy surrounding the embattled producer, watch the video below.