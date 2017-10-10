Lindsay Lohan Says She Feels 'Very Bad For Harvey Weinstein': 'I Don't Think It's Right What's Going On'

Lindsay Lohan is standing up for Harvey Weinstein.

The actress took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to share her thoughts on the sexual harassment allegations that have surfaced against the embattled producer over the last week.

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now," said Lohan -- who is currently living in Dubai -- in the first of two since-deleted videos. "I don't think it's right what's going on."

In the second video she posted, Lohan doubled down on her support for the producer by adding an angel emoji below the word "Harvey."