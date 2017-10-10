Lindsay Lohan Says She Feels 'Very Bad For Harvey Weinstein': 'I Don't Think It's Right What's Going On'
Lindsay Lohan is standing up for Harvey Weinstein.
The actress took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to share her thoughts on the sexual harassment allegations that have surfaced against the embattled producer over the last week.
"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now," said Lohan -- who is currently living in Dubai -- in the first of two since-deleted videos. "I don't think it's right what's going on."
In the second video she posted, Lohan doubled down on her support for the producer by adding an angel emoji below the word "Harvey."
She also said that Weinstein's estranged wife, Georgina Chapman, should defend him as well.
"I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband," Lohan said. Chapman announced on Tuesday that she plans on leaving Weinstein in the wake of the scandal.
"He's never harmed me or done anything wrong to me, and we've done several movies together," the 31-year-old actress continued. "So I think everyone needs to stop. I think it's wrong. So stand up."
Lohan has been one of the only celebrities to come out in support of Weinstein, who is at the center of a massive sexual misconduct scandal with accusations of sexual harassment and assault that stretch back over three decades.
A score of Hollywood stars have come forth to condemn Weinstein, while many actresses have presented their own allegations of sexual harassment against the producer, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette and numerous others.
A source tells ET that the embattled movie mogul will soon be entering a live-in treatment facility for sex addition. The facility is located out of the country, and the source says he is expected to leave as early as Tuesday night.
