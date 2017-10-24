Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas Land Their First Perfect Score on ‘DWTS’: ‘We Nailed It!’ (Exclusive)

All 10s! Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas landed their first perfect score on Monday night’s Dancing With the Starswith their sci-fi-themed Argentine tango.

“I am so thrilled that dance felt so good!” Stirling, 31, told ET’s Keltie Knight after the show. “When I hit the ground at the end I was just like, ‘Ooo, we nailed it we nailed it!’ And it was so great.”

But pro Ballas, 31, is determined not to let this success keep them from having their eyes on the prize.

“I think we top this by not trying to top it,” he explained. “I think we just have to move onto the next week and just bring something new and different. It’s Halloween Week, so the show loves to go full out. We're going to have a completely different style, so just kind of letting each week be its own thing.”