Lindsey Vonn Breaks Down Crying After Winning Bronze Medal at Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn was filled with emotion after earning a bronze medal on Tuesday in the women’s alpine downhill final during the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The 33-year-old ski racer was interviewed by NBC not long after the competition was completed, and started to cry when asked about her late grandfather, Don Kildow, whom she dedicated her Olympic run to and wore his initials while competing.

"It's been really hard for me not to get emotional for so many reasons, especially because of my grandfather," Vonn said before breaking down. "I wanted to win [the gold] so much because of him, but I still think I made him proud. Our family never gives up and I never gave up. I kept working hard and I'm really proud of this medal and I know he is too."

In an emotional post-race interview, @lindseyvonn says that this was her last Olympic downhill and she hopes she made her late grandfather proud. #WinterOlympicshttps://t.co/YtEpNzDMDupic.twitter.com/vWhKp5NSGA — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2018

Vonn started to cry even more when asked why she has deemed this her last downhill race. "I gave this my best shot," she explained. "I tried so hard and I worked my butt off. I'm so proud to have competed with such amazing girls."

She emotionally added, "It's sad. This is my last downhill. I wish I could keep going. I have so much fun. I love what I do. My body probably just can't take another four years."

Vonn noted that she's leaving the competition standing tall. "I'm proud. I'm proud to have competed for my country. I proud to have given it my all," she said through tears. "I'm proud to come away with a medal."

The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, are airing on NBC until Feb. 25.

